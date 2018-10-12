Desmond Tutu released from hospital

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was discharged from hospital, according to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation

He had been admitted to hospital for tests last month and, spent his 87th birthday still in hospital on October 7. He has suffered from prostate cancer for about two decades and rarely makes public appearances any more.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner was not able to attend the eighth annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture that was delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

The foundation said he was now at home and gathering strength. He planned to celebrate his wife’s birthday on Sunday with her.

The statement said: “The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation wishes to thank all who have sent messages and prayers‚ including on social media‚ for the Arch’s swift return to his feet.”

