South Africa 12.10.2018 10:43 am

Malema knows he’s linked to VBS – DA MP

Gopolang Chawane
Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, Ghaleb Cachalia briefs media about his plan to engage with communities in Ekurhuleni to ensure service delivery is a top priority. Picture: Neil McCartney

Cachalia accuses the EFF head of knowing that he is linked to the VBS fraud scandal.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Ghaleb Cachalia appears to be in the loop on Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema’s wheelings and dealings.

In tweets, he first took on the EFF’s national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu who recently came out in defence of the EFFs second in command Floyd Shivambu and questioned if Shivambu was responsible for his brother’s actions.

Mpofu quoted Genesis 4 verse 9 from the Old Testament: “Am I my brother’s keeper?” in defending Shivambu.

Cachalia retaliated to the comments by adding that the same book highlighted that “Thou shall not steal” and “the partner of a thief hates his own life, he hears the curse, but discloses nothing (Peter 3:9)”.

He later sets his eyes on the EFF leader and alleges Malema to be a 47% shareholder of Dyambeu Investments, which is owned by king Dyambeu under Vele Investments and “the same Vele have looted R900 million from VBS bank”.

Cachalia’s comments caught the eye of Mpofu who retaliated by asking why the DA was not questioning Western Cape Premier Helen Zille on a letter she wrote to Atul Gupta thanking him for his contribution to the “change in the country”.

It was Afrotone Media Holdings Mzwanele Manyi who suggested that the DA needed to follow former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s example and disclose links to the Gupta family.

In a tweet, Manyi tags DA leader Mmusi Maimane and asks him when the party would approach the Zondo commission.

EFFs deputy Shivambu’s brother Brian allegedly received R16 million from the bank.

The Daily Maverick’s investigative unit has now revealed that as much as R10 million of this money may have been given to Shivambu by his younger brother, while R1.3 million went into the party’s bank account.

The money to Shivambu was allegedly funnelled to him through a company called Sgameka Projects.

Brian Shivambu received R16,148,569 in “gratuitous payments” from VBS, according to a Reserve Bank investigation.

