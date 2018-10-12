Malema knows he’s linked to VBS – DA MP

Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Ghaleb Cachalia appears to be in the loop on Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema’s wheelings and dealings.

Cachalia accuses the EFF head of knowing that he is linked to the VBS fraud scandal.

In tweets, he first took on the EFF’s national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu who recently came out in defence of the EFFs second in command Floyd Shivambu and questioned if Shivambu was responsible for his brother’s actions.

Mpofu quoted Genesis 4 verse 9 from the Old Testament: “Am I my brother’s keeper?” in defending Shivambu.

Cachalia retaliated to the comments by adding that the same book highlighted that “Thou shall not steal” and “the partner of a thief hates his own life, he hears the curse, but discloses nothing (Peter 3:9)”.

He later sets his eyes on the EFF leader and alleges Malema to be a 47% shareholder of Dyambeu Investments, which is owned by king Dyambeu under Vele Investments and “the same Vele have looted R900 million from VBS bank”.

Breaking News…..!!!Not my bother’s keeper, my backside @JuliusMalema is a Shareholder(47%) of #Dyambeu Investments which is owned by the King Dyambeu and falls under #VELE INVESTMENTS,the same Vele have looted R900 million from #VBS Bank..!! @AdvDali_Mpofu @FloydShivambu — ghaleb cachalia (@GhalebCachalia) October 12, 2018

Cachalia’s comments caught the eye of Mpofu who retaliated by asking why the DA was not questioning Western Cape Premier Helen Zille on a letter she wrote to Atul Gupta thanking him for his contribution to the “change in the country”.

Says a leader of a political party that TOOK money from the Guptas & ACKNOWLEDGED it in writing? Ask Helen Zille for her letter thanking Atul "for contributing to change in SA"..???? Media condonation & silence on DA criminal activities doesn't mean they didn't happen..Get it?? https://t.co/nf5vvl8n6S — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) October 12, 2018

It was Afrotone Media Holdings Mzwanele Manyi who suggested that the DA needed to follow former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s example and disclose links to the Gupta family.

In a tweet, Manyi tags DA leader Mmusi Maimane and asks him when the party would approach the Zondo commission.

Dear @MmusiMaimane

Charity begins at home.

When are you approaching Judge Zondo with this???? pic.twitter.com/wM0jBbfFcT — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) October 10, 2018

EFFs deputy Shivambu’s brother Brian allegedly received R16 million from the bank.

The Daily Maverick’s investigative unit has now revealed that as much as R10 million of this money may have been given to Shivambu by his younger brother, while R1.3 million went into the party’s bank account.

The money to Shivambu was allegedly funnelled to him through a company called Sgameka Projects.

Brian Shivambu received R16,148,569 in “gratuitous payments” from VBS, according to a Reserve Bank investigation.

