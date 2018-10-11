Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Malema of corruption

Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter to share a memory, alleging that back when Julius Malema was still president of the ANC Youth League she was booked to perform at their gala dinner.

According to Mazwai, she was booked for free, but found out later that an invoice was processed in her name.

Mazwai fired off a few more tweets that appeared to be a reaction to allegations that the EFF received R1.3 million from VBS Bank, sharing that she doesn’t trust “any of the former ANCYL boys when it comes to money and corruption,” and continuing to say: “Even today, Julius was never held accountable for fake engineering companies” that she says he procured tenders for.

In a third tweet, Mazwai expresses her view that “Julius and Floyd are a little bit too desperate for materialistic life.”

When julius was president of the ancyl and I was young and naive….I was booked for "free" to showcase at their gala dinner. I found out later that an invoice was processed in my name. — CheriEgrand ???? (@ntsikimazwai) October 11, 2018

I don't trust any of the former anc yl boys when it comes to money and corruption. Even today Julius was never held accountable for the fake engineering companies he used to get tenders — CheriEgrand ???? (@ntsikimazwai) October 11, 2018

Julius and Floyd are a little bit too desperate for materialistic life…….anything is possible. — CheriEgrand ???? (@ntsikimazwai) October 11, 2018

Later on, when she was criticised for her tweet, she said “you think the EFF is Julius Malema” and expressed her view that the party does great work.

You speak like you think EFF is Julius Malema……you're sadly mistaken. Eff yes does GREAT WORK!!!! https://t.co/if0Eu8vAFk — CheriEgrand ???? (@ntsikimazwai) October 11, 2018

Mazwai does, however, seem to have a better relationship with the EFF’s rivals, Andile Mngxitama’s Black First, Land First party, than she does with the EFF.

None other than Mngixtama himself responded to her tweet about the ANCYL gala dinner, saying “Juju is too corrupt.”

JuJu is too corrupt — andile (@Mngxitama) October 11, 2018

She also RTed a tweet by BLF spokesperson Linday Maasdorp asking Malema to pay Mngxitama back the R10,000 the BLF paid for party registration back when he joined the EFF. Mngxitama has repeatedly asked for the money to be returned.

Can Juju pay back President Mngxitama the R10 000 he gave for party registration, and also assist BLF with the election registration money, I mean through floyds brother, Brian, it pockets R16 148 569 from VBS. — Lindsay Maasdorp (@Lindsay_BLF) October 10, 2018

In other tweets, Mazwai makes it clear that her lack of trust for the EFF’s top two does not mean that she is any less committed to fighting the evils of White Monopoly Capital.

She took to Twitter to accuse “white banks” such as ABSA, FNB, Nedbank and RMB of, like VBS Bank, also being responsible for “looting” on Wednesday.

I wish you knew how much looting is happening at absa, fnb, nedbank, rmb all the white banks. I just wish — CheriEgrand ???? (@ntsikimazwai) October 10, 2018

