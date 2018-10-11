 
South Africa 11.10.2018 05:15 pm

Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Malema of corruption

Citizen reporter

The poet says she doesn’t trust any of the ‘former ANCYL boys’ and added that Malema and Shivambu are ‘desperate for materialistic life.’

Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter to share a memory, alleging that back when Julius Malema was still president of the ANC Youth League she was booked to perform at their gala dinner.

According to Mazwai, she was booked for free, but found out later that an invoice was processed in her name.

Mazwai fired off a few more tweets that appeared to be a reaction to allegations that the EFF received R1.3 million from VBS Bank, sharing that she doesn’t trust “any of the former ANCYL boys when it comes to money and corruption,” and continuing to say: “Even today, Julius was never held accountable for fake engineering companies” that she says he procured tenders for.

In a third tweet, Mazwai expresses her view that “Julius and Floyd are a little bit too desperate for materialistic life.”

Later on, when she was criticised for her tweet, she said “you think the EFF is Julius Malema” and expressed her view that the party does great work.

Mazwai does, however, seem to have a better relationship with the EFF’s rivals, Andile Mngxitama’s Black First, Land First party, than she does with the EFF.

None other than Mngixtama himself responded to her tweet about the ANCYL gala dinner, saying “Juju is too corrupt.”

She also RTed a tweet by BLF spokesperson Linday Maasdorp asking Malema to pay Mngxitama back the R10,000 the BLF paid for party registration back when he joined the EFF. Mngxitama has repeatedly asked for the money to be returned.

In other tweets, Mazwai makes it clear that her lack of trust for the EFF’s top two does not mean that she is any less committed to fighting the evils of White Monopoly Capital.

She took to Twitter to accuse “white banks” such as ABSA, FNB, Nedbank and RMB of, like VBS Bank, also being responsible for “looting” on Wednesday.

