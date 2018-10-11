 
South Africa 11.10.2018 04:50 pm

Schoolboy caught with father’s gun at school

Citizen reporter
The firearm. Image: supplied.

Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for negligent ownership of a firearm after his 14-year-old son took the gun to school.

Teachers at Burgher Right Primary School in Pretoria West were left traumatised when the boy handed over the firearm to one of his teachers.

The Pretoria West social crime prevention unit discovered that the firearm belonged to the boy’s father.

“At this stage it’s unclear how the boy managed to get hold of the firearm. However, the father was arrested for negligence of the firearm,” police said.

Tshwane West Cluster Commander Major General Tommy Mthombeni cautioned owners of firearms to adhere to the Firearms Act.

The father will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon, according to police spokesperson Tumisang Moloto.

The social development department will also form part of the investigation.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

