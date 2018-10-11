WATCH: Police officers whip ‘gentle’ donkeys, NSPCA calls for probe

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is looking for the police officers seen whipping donkeys in a video which has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the four officers can be seen riding a cart with two donkeys pulling it. One of the officers then whips the donkeys every now and then.

The NSPCA has since labelled the incident as “cruel”.

“Our Farm Animal Protection Unit has received footage of SAPS members cruelly whipping these gentle donkeys. If you know where this is, please contact us on farm@nspca.co.za,” the animal rights group said on Facebook.

In August, the NSPCA laid charges against four farmers from Eastern Cape and Western Cape after a gory video by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) showing animal cruelty went viral on social media.

In the video, goats were seen being dragged by their horns and legs, a man was seen kneeling on a goat’s neck, and others were lifted by their tails and thrown across the floor.

The footage also showed a man slaughtering a goat with a knife across the neck without pre-stunning the animal.

