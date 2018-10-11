Young eMalahleni prostitute advocates for profession to be legalised

A prostitute from Witbank has changed the way many people perceive ‘ladies of the night’. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, loves her job, has not been abused, and makes a fair amount of money each month, reports Witbank News.

Her online advertisement reads: “Hi, I am Miss X and I sell my (derogative term for female genitalia) and photos from Witbank. I travel and host. I am not here for a relationship.”

ALSO READ: Limpopo sex workshop aims to change views on prostitutes and legislation

Her WhatsApp profile photo is a quote that, when translated from Afrikaans, reads: “Just to wake up every morning and to say with joy; ‘thank you Lord for all of the love and mercy. Everything that You have done for me serves to remind me of one thing: You are God and You are Almighty and there is no other King!’”

Miss X, a young woman who has chosen to stay anonymous, is one of eMalahleni’s many sex workers.

She is a young, intelligent, Christian, Afrikaans woman, and says she has been selling her services since she was 16 years old.

“My parents died when I was 16, and I had to survive somehow. I was too young to get a ‘proper’ job. I’ve never had a different job, I’ve just always been a prostitute,” Miss X explained.

“I love it in the same way that you love your job. It’s my job and I don’t want to do anything else. Most of my clients are white men between the ages of 45 and 65. They always treat me well, and I’ve never been abused or treated badly by one of them.

“I do believe that prostitution should be legalised in South Africa. Every woman has the right to decide what she wants to do with her body; even if what she chooses is prostitution.”

When asked how much she earns, Miss X replied coolly, “I make about R35,000 a month if it’s been a slow month.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.