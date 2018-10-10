DWS finally settles bill to complete Giyani water project

The money was paid into Lepelle’s bank account last Thursday, and the water entity had access to it from 9 October, reports Letaba Herald.

The first installment of the payment, totaling R25 million, was made in March 2018.

The payment of the full amount will enable Khato Civils to carry out its mandated task of completing the bulk supply of water to 55 villages in Giyani.

“The department regrets the delay in the payment and hopes that now that the full funds have been released the service provider will be able to complete its mandated task within a reasonable time frame,” said Deborah Mochotlhi, DWS acting director-general. “The beneficiaries who will benefit from this project remain our primary focus as the department. We will ensure that the project is completed timeously so that access to water is fully realized in all the 55 villages in Giyani,” said Mochotlhi.

