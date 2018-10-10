UPDATE: Taxi driver stopped by Bryanston biker bust

A taxi driver who was seen in a video driving into oncoming traffic in Bryanston and was forced by a biker to stop and turn around has been arrested.

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba tweeted that the driver had been arrested by Joburg Metro Police officers, and that he has been charged with reckless and dangerous driving.

Through the assistance of an #ActiveCitizen of @CityofJoburgZA a taxi driver who was captured on camera driving facing oncoming traffic in #Bryanston has been arrested by @JMPDSafety officers;

he has been charged with Reckless & Negligent driving.#BuyaMthetho#SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/wKegdR9n11 — Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) October 10, 2018

Furthermore, 13 unroadworthy or unlicenced taxis were stopped along Louis Botha Avenue in the city and impounded, Mashaba added.

#BuyaMthetho Intensified ????‍♂️????‍♀️ 13x unroadworthy and unlicensed Minibus taxis impounded by @JMPDSafety SPU officers along Louis Botha Avenue Compliance is NOT negotiable #SaferJoburg #Wedeliver #JMPDAyisafani pic.twitter.com/dWMWtZWZ9Q — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) October 10, 2018

A video, uploaded to YouTube, shows the biker stopping in front of the taxi driver, preventing him from driving into oncoming traffic. The driver protests for a few minutes, while other drivers who pass by shout at the taxi driver. The taxi driver eventually relents and reverses and joins the correct lane.

A driver who also stopped to insist the taxi driver uses the correct lane said, “You shouldn’t be driving on the wrong side of the road, you’re putting other people’s lives in danger… it’s not fair for everyone else on the road.”

Warning: This video contains explicit language.

