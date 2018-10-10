 
South Africa 10.10.2018 07:00 pm

UPDATE: Taxi driver stopped by Bryanston biker bust

CNS Reporter
A screenshot of a video a biker recorded in Bryanston to prevent a taxi driver from driving into oncoming traffic.

The ambitious taxi driver tried to take a shortcut to avoid traffic by driving into oncoming traffic, but he was stopped and has been arrested.

A taxi driver who was seen in a video driving into oncoming traffic in Bryanston and was forced by a biker to stop and turn around has been arrested.

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba tweeted that the driver had been arrested by Joburg Metro Police officers, and that he has been charged with reckless and dangerous driving.

Furthermore, 13 unroadworthy or unlicenced taxis were stopped along Louis Botha Avenue in the city and impounded, Mashaba added.

A video, uploaded to YouTube, shows the biker stopping in front of the taxi driver, preventing him from driving into oncoming traffic. The driver protests for a few minutes, while other drivers who pass by shout at the taxi driver. The taxi driver eventually relents and reverses and joins the correct lane.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Pedestrian mowed down by speeding taxi driver

A driver who also stopped to insist the taxi driver uses the correct lane said, “You shouldn’t be driving on the wrong side of the road, you’re putting other people’s lives in danger… it’s not fair for everyone else on the road.”

Warning: This video contains explicit language.

