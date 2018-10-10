 
South Africa 10.10.2018 09:03 am

Woolworths to stop searching customers after bomb threat suspects arrested

Gugu Myeni
Woolworths. Image Supplied

The retailer will, however, continue to have visible security in stores.

Retailer Woolworths has announced that it will stop searching customers in its KZN stores following the arrest of suspects reported to be behind bomb threats around Durban, Zululand Observer reports.

Woolworths instituted search processes for its employees and customers in July following a number of bomb threats at the retail giant’s stores in Durban.

ALSO READ: Three arrested in connection with KZN bomb threats

A Woolworths spokesperson said: “Following a thorough internal risk review, together with the recent arrest of the suspects behind the devices found in and around Durban, we have discontinued the search process for those entering our KZN stores.

“We wish to thank the SAPS, Hawks, and local authorities for their support in the investigation.

“We particularly want to thank our people for their commitment during this time and our customers for their unwavering support.”

The company said it will, however, continue to have visible security in stores to ensure the safety and protection of staff and customers.

Between March and August this year, Durban and surrounding areas were plagued with several incidents of placing and detonating these devices, including widespread hoax calls.

Nineteen suspects were arrested last Friday in and around Durban by an integrated team involving the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, the Forensic Unit, the National Prosecuting Authority, and other departments from the justice cluster.

The Hawks and ministry of police said in a joint statement: “During the arrest, various items were confiscated, including a ready-made incendiary device.

“Members also managed to rescue a victim who was found chained and malnourished inside a dungeon in one of the houses.

“The victim is under police protection in one of the hospitals.”

