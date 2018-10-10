 
South Africa 10.10.2018 08:51 am

Kitchen quarrel ends in tragedy after teen fatally stabs stepfather

Selogile Leshage

A 15-year-old girl stabbed her 47-year-old stepfather to death in Potchefstroom last Sunday.

A 15-year-old girl stabbed her 47-year-old stepfather to death after a quarrel in Ext. 11 in Potchefstroom last Sunday, September 30, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

According to North West SAPS police spokesperson Sgt Kelebogile Trom, the mother of the girl was able to tell police what had happened.

“According to her daughter, she was busy cooking and decided to go and buy tomatoes. When she returned, her stepfather had switched off the stove and told her she and her brother must leave the house. He grabbed her and held her very tightly. She then took out a knife and stabbed him,” Trom said.

When police arrived, they met with the paramedics. The victim, Alfred Jonas, was lying on the ground in a pool of blood. The suspect was arrested.

