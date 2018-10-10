Port of Durban cruises to prime position

The Port of Durban, operated by Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), has scooped the prestigious title of Africa’s Leading Cruise Port 2018, reports Northglen News.

The Port of Durban emerged victorious in the World Travel Awards 2018 against other finalists including Kenya’s Port of Mombasa and Tanzania’s Ports of Dar Es Salaam and Zanzibar.

Founded in 1993, the World Travel Awards seek to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

Speaking at the Africa and Indian Ocean gala awards ceremony held at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre over the weekend, acting Durban Port manager Nokuzola Nkowane said Durban is already well entrenched as one of the busiest ports in Africa from a cargo perspective.

“Accolades like this demonstrate how versatile we are and most importantly show that the work we are doing to develop our cruise tourism sector has not gone unnoticed globally,” said Nkowane.

Nkowane said improving Durban’s global status as an attractive cruise destination would bring more international cruise lines and passengers to their shores, creating a big economic boost for the city of Durban and South Africa as a whole.

“Durban is definitely deserving of this award and remains attractive due to its pleasant climate and beaches, cultural diversity, close proximity to the two world heritage sites, shore excursions, land programmes and promotion of wildlife experiences at nearby luxury game lodges,” Nkowane said.

Nkowane also congratulated other strong nominees in the category, including two ports operated by TNPA, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

