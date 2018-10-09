 
menu
Business 9.10.2018 06:25 pm

Rand nudges upwards as Mboweni takes over from Nene

ANA
President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, congratulates new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni after the latter was sworn in, 9 October 2018. Picture: Phando Jikelo / ANA

President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, congratulates new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni after the latter was sworn in, 9 October 2018. Picture: Phando Jikelo / ANA

Nene got himself embroiled in a scandal after he admitted to having visited the controversial Gupta family while he was finance minister.

The rand reacted positively at 0.79 percent stronger at R14.72 to the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, soon after the announcement of the resignation of embattled Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and the appointment of former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni to succeed him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had accepted Nene’s letter of resignation “in the interests of good governance” on Tuesday morning after Nene said there was risk that the developments around his testimony at the state capture commission will detract from the important task of serving the people of South Africa.

Nene got himself embroiled in a scandal after he admitted to having visited the controversial Gupta family businesses in Midrand as well as their residence in Saxonwold between 2010 to 2014, when he was deputy minister and minister of finance respectively, and after previously denying having done so.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa announces Tito Mboweni as new finance minister 9.10.2018
SA interest rate likely to stay unchanged as economy struggles 20.9.2018
Tito Mboweni amazed that he’s taller than Ndlozi 13.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.