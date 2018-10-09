Rand nudges upwards as Mboweni takes over from Nene

The rand reacted positively at 0.79 percent stronger at R14.72 to the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, soon after the announcement of the resignation of embattled Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and the appointment of former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni to succeed him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had accepted Nene’s letter of resignation “in the interests of good governance” on Tuesday morning after Nene said there was risk that the developments around his testimony at the state capture commission will detract from the important task of serving the people of South Africa.

Nene got himself embroiled in a scandal after he admitted to having visited the controversial Gupta family businesses in Midrand as well as their residence in Saxonwold between 2010 to 2014, when he was deputy minister and minister of finance respectively, and after previously denying having done so.

– African News Agency (ANA)

