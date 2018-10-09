Woman’s body found in Douglasdale park

The body of a woman was found in Robyn Park in Douglasdale on Monday, reports Fourways Review.

According to Emer-G-Med COO Jurgen Kotze, they were alerted by members of the community about the body at about 6.45pm and their paramedics promptly responded to the scene.

“Upon arrival, our paramedics noticed that the woman had sustained injuries to her neck and was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

“We do not know which weapon was used.”

Kotze added that the middle-aged woman appeared to have been a domestic worker and was on her way home from work.

He said Douglasdale police also responded to the scene and were investigating the case.

