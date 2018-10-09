 
South Africa 9.10.2018 02:29 pm

Nhlanhla Nene will not represent SA at IMF meeting

Kaunda Selisho
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture Leon Lestrade / ANA

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture Leon Lestrade / ANA

There is no word on who will be going in his place but the presidency will be releasing an official statement shortly.

There have been mounting concerns about Nhlanhla Nene’s scheduled appearances as South Africa’s minister of finance amid the controversy surrounding his future.

Nene will not be representing the country at the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting in Indonesia, with reports suggesting that Ramaphosa is already shopping around for his replacement.

eNCA’s Annika Larsen confirmed the news with presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Diko confirmed that contrary to reports released this morning, Nene would not be attending the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, which kicks off today and ends on October 14.

There has been no word as yet on who will be going in his place but the presidency will be releasing an official statement shortly.

