Nhlanhla Nene will not represent SA at IMF meeting

There have been mounting concerns about Nhlanhla Nene’s scheduled appearances as South Africa’s minister of finance amid the controversy surrounding his future.

Nene will not be representing the country at the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting in Indonesia, with reports suggesting that Ramaphosa is already shopping around for his replacement.

The Treasury has confirmed that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene will travel to Indonesia for a meeting of the IMF tomorrow – making it clear that he will not be leaving his post at this point. #SABCNEWS #SAFMSUNRISE pic.twitter.com/z2AuUVvTf5 — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) October 9, 2018

eNCA’s Annika Larsen confirmed the news with presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Diko confirmed that contrary to reports released this morning, Nene would not be attending the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, which kicks off today and ends on October 14.

Presidential Spokesperson Khusela Diko confirms to @eNCA that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has not gone to IMF meeting in Indonesia as scheduled. An announcement is “urgent and imminent.” #NhlanhlaNene — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) October 9, 2018

There has been no word as yet on who will be going in his place but the presidency will be releasing an official statement shortly.

