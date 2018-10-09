Eight police officers accused of murdering Nigerian man granted bail

Eight police officers who are accused of the torture and murder of a Nigerian citizen while investigating alleged drug trafficking in Vanderbijlpark last year appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a bail application. Bail was set at R3,000 each, reports Parys Gazette.

The eight police officers spent the past weekend in the holding cells in Vanderbijlpark after they were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Friday.

ALSO READ: Six cops assaulted in standoff with foreign nationals during drug raid

The IPID alleges that the police officers forcefully interrogated the Nigerian national Ibrahim Badmus during their operations in Vanderbijlpark in October last year and in the process suffocated him, resulting in his death.

The case was postponed to a later date.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.