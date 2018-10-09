NUM KZN leader and her mother killed by ‘ex-boyfriend’

The National Union of Mineworkers Women’s Structure has confirmed the death of its KwaZulu-Natal regional treasurer Nombuso Duke.

The union’s national secretary Mathapelo Khanye said Duke and her mother were shot and killed by an alleged ex-boyfriend of the leader on Sunday.

Khanye said: “The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Women’s Structure is angered and saddened about the brutal murder of comrade Nombuso Duke. Both mother and daughter were shot dead by the ex-boyfriend of comrade Nombuso.”

Khanye said the tragic death was a great loss to the organisation.

“As a country, we are inundated with stories of women & children falling victims of femicide. These killings are in particular by a man and on account of her gender.

“As the NUM we are concerned with the high level of femicide in our country, and we call upon all gender formation structures to come together in ending these gruesome and senseless killings. We strongly believe that lawlessness, access to guns, [and] male inferiority complex are amongst few reasons behind these gruesome killings.”

She called on the minister of police Bheki Cele to ensure that the suspected is arrested.

“We further call upon minister of justice [Michael Masutha] that no bail should be granted to him once apprehended and the death penalty to be brought back.”

