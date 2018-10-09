DA lays charges against Ekurhuleni mayor, MMC after poor refuse removal

Member of parliament Michael Waters (DA) laid charges on Friday against the executive mayor of Ekurhuleni Clr Mzwandile Masina, and the MMC for environment and waste Clr Ndosi Shongwe, reports Kempton Express.

The case for the contravention of the National Environment Management Act: Waste Act, 2008 was opened at Kempton Park Police Station.

Waters also made reference to point 4.6 of the National Domestic Waste Collection Standards within the Act. Part of it states that ‘non-recyclable waste must be removed at least once a week’.

“This is not happening in Kempton Park and refuse is not being collected consistently at least once a week, and this has been going on since November last year,” said Waters.

“Masina and Shongwe need to investigate this matter.”

DA members Monki Baloyi and Graham Gersbach (MPL) accompanied Waters as he opened the case.

Affidavits from community members who do not receive regular refuse collection formed part of the supporting documents.

