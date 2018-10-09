Nene to be investigated by the office of the Public Protector

Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) David Maynier said in a statement on Tuesday that the office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed that it will investigate allegations against Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

This comes after Maynier last week requested the investigation in terms of Section 4 of the Executive Members Ethics Act [No. 82 of 1998] to determine whether there was any breach of the executive code of ethics which is applicable to ministers, and to deputy ministers, in South Africa.

Maynier had made the request after the publication of a report by Amabhungane and the Mail & Guardian on Friday looking into the finance minister’s alleged involvement in a deal involving his son and an oil refinery in Mozambique.

According to the report, a business partner of Nene’s son Siyabonga earned millions from a deal made while Nene was chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Nene’s role in the deal linked to businessman Momade Rassul Rahim who was arrested for alleged money laundering, tax evasion and smuggling last year is now being questioned.

Maynier said: “I received a reply from Oupa Segalwe, acting executive manager: communications and stakeholder management, dated 8 October 2018, confirming that the matter will be investigated by the good governance and integrity branch within the office of the public protector.

“These allegations are serious given the fact that, in terms of Section 96(2)(b) of the Constitution, ministers may not ‘expose themselves to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between their official responsibilities and private interests’.”

Meanwhile, Nene’s future hangs in the balance following a startling disclosure last week to the commission of inquiry into state capture that he had made several visits to the infamous Gupta family while he was minister and deputy minister of finance, supposedly “without inducement to deliver on any deal”.

Mounting pressure from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the DA led to Nene making a public apology to the nation for “exercising poor judgment” in meeting the Guptas, as well as resulting in reports that he has now asked Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties.

