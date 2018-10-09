Andile Lungisa told to step down from NMB mayoral committee

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has reportedly been asked to step down as a member of the city’s mayoral committee.

Lungisa, who was found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s court earlier this year, will now only be a councillor.

Lungisa was convicted for hitting Democratic Alliance councillor Rano Kayser on the head with a glass jug.

Cellphone footage of the assault shows Lungisa using the glass jug and breaking it on Kayser before running away.

He was sentenced to two years but is appealing against the conviction and sentence in the Eastern Cape High Court. The ANCs provincial working committee met in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday and reportedly decided Lungisa needed to step down as a mayoral committee member.

Lungisa, however, denies any plot to have him step down according to a TimesLive report.

