South Africa 8.10.2018 03:21 pm

Eyewitnesses explain how they saw Vorna Valley plane go down

Lungile Dube
The forensic pathology services have left the scee. Photo: Lungile Dube

A female pilot and a gardener are the only known casualties at this stage. Eyewitness accounts have begun pouring in after the plane crash in Midrand.

A light aircraft crashed in the back yard of a residential property in Albertyn Street in Vorna Valley on Monday, reports Midrand Reporter.

Although it has not yet been established how many occupants were aboard the plane, the pilot of the aircraft and a gardener are confirmed to have died.

Stephan Volshenk explains how he tried to assist after the crash:

Eyewitness Cornell Cloete also explained how he saw the plane go down:

“All necessary authorities are on scene and have secured the area for a South African Civil Aircraft  Aviation investigation,” said Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911.

Motorists were urged to avoid Albertyn Street between Le Roux Avenue and Harry Galaun Drive as the road was closed.

