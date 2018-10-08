 
South Africa 8.10.2018 12:33 pm

Social media reacts to the idea of Barbara Creecy as finance minister

Kaunda Selisho
Gauteng eGovernment MEC Barbara Creecy. Picture: Alaister Russell

“#BarbaraCreecy trending, how is the rand doing?” asked @PhahlamohlakaM

In the days following a dip in confidence about finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s character, there has been a lot of speculation about how long the minister will remain in his position.

The assumption was that he would be fired but he surprised everyone by asking to be relieved of his duties.

This has left the nation wondering who will be appointed to the role of South Africa’s new finance minister?

A recent Fin24 article tapped MEC for finance in Gauteng Barbara Creecy and deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele as Nene’s possible successors with Creecy leading as the “fan favourite.”

Now that the rumours have become reports and gained momentum, many have taken to social media to react to the idea of Barbara Creecy as finance minister.

Surprisingly, an alarming number of Twitter users don’t seem to know who Creecy is or what her capabilities are despite her current role as Gauteng finance MEC and her long history in governance.

Those who are familiar with her history are all for the idea of her becoming the country’s first female minister of finance.

While there are those who would like to know what “smallanyana skeletons” she has in her closet.

Even without knowing what lurks in her past, there is a large number who are completely against her appointment.

If president Ramaphosa’s past decisions are anything to go buy, Gungubele would be Nene’s likely successor with Creecy steeping in to fill his position as deputy should the president relieve Nene of his duties.

