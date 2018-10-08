Social media reacts to the idea of Barbara Creecy as finance minister

In the days following a dip in confidence about finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s character, there has been a lot of speculation about how long the minister will remain in his position.

The assumption was that he would be fired but he surprised everyone by asking to be relieved of his duties.

This has left the nation wondering who will be appointed to the role of South Africa’s new finance minister?

A recent Fin24 article tapped MEC for finance in Gauteng Barbara Creecy and deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele as Nene’s possible successors with Creecy leading as the “fan favourite.”

So this Barbara Creecy piece of gossip is really gaining momentum. — Mzi Ndelemane (@_mzi) October 7, 2018

Now that the rumours have become reports and gained momentum, many have taken to social media to react to the idea of Barbara Creecy as finance minister.

Surprisingly, an alarming number of Twitter users don’t seem to know who Creecy is or what her capabilities are despite her current role as Gauteng finance MEC and her long history in governance.

What does Barbara creecy know about finance ? — ivano (@repofct) October 7, 2018

Many young African women CAN be finance minister so where does this Barbara Creecy name gets thrown around as if Africans need a babysitter — Gen Jean-Jacques Dessalines (@MxolisiBob) October 7, 2018

Nene just willing to give up the job like that? surely he was asked to resign rather than him asking. Anyways I havent heard of Barbara Creecy before, anybody know about her? — AfcZane ???????? (@AfcZane_) October 7, 2018

…if you dont know Barbara Creecy then you have living under a rock or just plain ignorant! — MthathaNative???? (@mndabeni) October 7, 2018

Those who are familiar with her history are all for the idea of her becoming the country’s first female minister of finance.

Barbara Creecy is powerful. ANC NEC & NWC Member after Nasrec. Gauteng MEC of Finances for Years. — Elisha International (@Elisha_Intl) October 7, 2018

Barbara Creecy ANC NEC Member from Gauteng Province is likely to take over from Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance since Nhlanhla is stepping down ???????? https://t.co/4kB0xL8sbZ — Son Of Kenzie (@son_kenzie) October 7, 2018

While there are those who would like to know what “smallanyana skeletons” she has in her closet.

What does #BlackTwitter have on #BarbaraCreecy? Any frivoulous scandals? Am sure she has employed darkies in her house, had tea outside Luthuli House or even winked at others we should know about? #NeneMustFall — Oxymoron (@Bizzaroe) October 7, 2018

Time to shift the focus from Nhlanhla Nene to Barbara Creecy. Who is Gauteng's finance MEC?? @AdvBarryRoux @Julius_S_Malema any files? Is there anything we should know Abt this media shy lady? Hws Gauteng's fiscus looking? Wat does Makhura hv to say abt her! Cc @Eusebius pic.twitter.com/5fIdBfKhje — Secretary Of Black Twittter (@princey_SA) October 7, 2018

Do you remember Barbara Creecy’s evidence during the Life Esidimeni arbitration ???????????????? — Sangxa (@sangxa) October 8, 2018

Even without knowing what lurks in her past, there is a large number who are completely against her appointment.

I hope Cyril will not appoint Barbara Creecy. — Dabane ✌???? (@Mkhu28) October 8, 2018

It is rumored comrade Barbara Creecy to be appointed as the Minister of Finance. Radical Economic Transformation will never be realized. pic.twitter.com/R6fMSEwL8Y — Tsarvic (@Hlabirwa_) October 7, 2018

Cyril must be joking if he really going to appoint Barbara Creecy as the new finance minister,please — Nathi Sithole (@Nathi_MfokaJobe) October 7, 2018

If president Ramaphosa’s past decisions are anything to go buy, Gungubele would be Nene’s likely successor with Creecy steeping in to fill his position as deputy should the president relieve Nene of his duties.

