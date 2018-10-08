Malema slams ‘desperate’ De Vos over corruption allegations

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander-in-chief was not impressed with constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos’s sharing of a story in The Citizen on Sunday in which allegations from expelled EFF members against Malema as well as his deputy Floyd Shivambu were made.

The leader of the red berets labelled De Vos “incredibly desperate to find something negative against” his party, and also implied that the allegations carry no weight, advising De Vos to “keep digging”.

You are incredibly desperate to find something negative against the @EFFSouthAfrica Prof, keep digging. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 7, 2018

It was reported in The Citizen on Sunday that a group that described itself as being comprised of EFF members from the John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) district quit on Thursday in disillusionment at EFF leadership under Malema and Shivambu – in the process making allegations of corruption against the two leaders and others in the party’s top management, both nationally and provincially.

In a press conference at the Kimberley Club, councillor for Ga Segonyana Local Municipality Olebogeng Leserwane – a former member of the Northern Cape legislature for the EFF – as well as Gabasale Mary Tongwane and proportional representation councillor for JTG Betty Boutlwane, along with a further 15 members, let rip at the EFF and announced their resignations.

READ MORE: Expelled EFF members accuse Malema, Shivambu of corruption, want to work with Hawks

The group went on to accuse Malema and Shivambu of corruption and announced their intention of working with the Hawks to prove it. The group also alleged that the EFF’s top leaders had “taken advantage” of women.

But EFF provincial spokesperson Obakeng Lechuti told the DFA that all the individuals from the press conference should not be considered EFF members any more and accused them of trying to discredit the party.

He said Tongwane’s membership had lapsed, as she had been absent from work without leave for two months and had put the EFF into disrepute with her negative statements.

He listed other charges against others in the group but focused on the fact that all of them were “misleading members and defaming our leaders. By publicising that you resign from the party, amounts to automatic expulsion. ”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.