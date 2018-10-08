The new ANC website will go live today

Later today, the African National Congress will launch their new website at Luthuli House after having their old website shut down by a service provider for alleged non-payment of a R32.5 million bill.

Unwembi Communications caused a stir after the company claimed that the ANC owed it millions for developing and hosting the party’s website.

Speaking to Sowetan Live, an employee of Unwembi Communications, Duncan Harford, claimed the ANC had not yet paid them and added that they suspected Luthuli House could have found an alternative service provider.

This is despite their having worked with Unwembi for 21 years, according to Harford.

Their suspicions that Luthuli House found a new service provider seem to be true as the party announced it would be launching a “newly revamped, improved and ground breaking” website.

MEDIA ALERT: ANC TO LAUNCH NEWLY REVAMPED AND IMPROVED WEBSITE PROMISING TO BE GROUND The launch will unfold as follows:



Date: Monday, 8th October 2018

Venue: ANC Media Centre, Ground Floor, Chief Albert Luthuli House

Time: 14:00 pic.twitter.com/UjO2n3EsnB — African National Congress (@MYANC) October 7, 2018

The website serves as a platform for the party to distribute information related to past and present leaders, policy documents, the history of the party, branch data and upcoming events.

