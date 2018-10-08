 
menu
South Africa 8.10.2018 11:57 am

The new ANC website will go live today

Kaunda Selisho
FILE PICTURE: Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters on Sauer street in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Neil McCartney

FILE PICTURE: Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters on Sauer street in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Neil McCartney

The governing party has replaced their website service provider after a recent pay dispute.

Later today, the African National Congress will launch their new website at Luthuli House after having their old website shut down by a service provider for alleged non-payment of a R32.5 million bill.

Unwembi Communications caused a stir after the company claimed that the ANC owed it millions for developing and hosting the party’s website.

ANC website

A screenshot of the ANC website developed and hosted by Unwembi Communications

Speaking to Sowetan Live, an employee of Unwembi Communications, Duncan Harford, claimed the ANC had not yet paid them and added that they suspected Luthuli House could have found an alternative service provider.

This is despite their having worked with Unwembi for 21 years, according to Harford.

Their suspicions that Luthuli House found a new service provider seem to be true as the party announced it would be launching a “newly revamped, improved and ground breaking” website.

The website serves as a platform for the party to distribute information related to past and present leaders, policy documents, the history of the party, branch data and upcoming events.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC-linked church leader on the run from Limpopo police 8.10.2018
WATCH: ANC Youth League meeting descends into violent chaos 8.10.2018
Pallo Jordan’s analysis of ANC policy ‘flawed’ 8.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.