Horror crash closes N3 in Ekurhuleni

Four people have been killed and 13 others injured after a mini-bus taxi they were travelling in collided with an SUV on the N3 north highway opposite Spruitview in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

The N3 highway around the area has been closed in both directions between Leondale on-ramp and Heidelberg off-ramp due to the major crash, as both cars were still in the middle of the road, resulting in heavy delays.

N3 shut down near Spruitview after crash https://t.co/tsbByVAo19 pic.twitter.com/Rq1CpFXIF1 — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) October 8, 2018

Motorists have been warned to expect at least a 30 minute delay from Barry Marais. The RMTC said another alternative route for motorists to join N3 was via Phumula.

William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni emergency medical services spokesperson, said the N3 north had been completely closed for law enforcement agencies to conduct investigations and remove the wreckage.

