Blade Nzimande confirms that SACP will testify at the Zondo Commission

Speaking at the South African Communist Party’s (SACP) launch of its 2018/19 Red October campaign in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, general secretary Blade Nzimande confirmed that the party will be testifying at the Zondo Commission on State Capture.

Nzimande was delivering a keynote address focused on local government with the tagline “stop corruption, serve people selflessly.”

The SACP’s official Twitter account retweeted a video in which Nzimande can be heard saying that the”SACP can’t be threatened by people who’ve been using intelligence institutions illegally to gather information.”

This is an interesting choice of words on the general secretary’s part considering recent reports detailing how Zuma used “intelligence reports” to get away with whatever he wanted.

@SACP1921 General Secretary Blade Nzimande saying the party will go testify at the Zondo Commission, the SACP can’t be threatened by people who’ve been using intelligence institutions illegally to gather information. He’s addressing #RedOctoberCampaign launch in MP. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ITyyg5lfzK — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) October 7, 2018

Nzimande went on to comment on the current state of municipalities across the country and added that the SACP had identified a number of problems faced by municipalities.

However, the SACP’s Red October campaign would be focusing on at least two of these problems, namely “systemic and rampant corruption, including corporate capture within our municipalities” and a lack of efficiency coupled with the persisting inequality in infrastructure development, as well as in the provision of quality services stated Nzimande.

According to Nzimande and the SACP, the legacy of apartheid era spatial planning and class inequalities allow this status quo to persist and the recent total shutdown demonstrations in coloured townships across Gauteng were proof of what happens when situations like this are left to boil over.

#SACP Nzimande: Differently, ivory tower suburbs housing the rich, the golf estates meant for them, and settlements for the well-off and high income categories do not experience similar problems. #RedOctober — SACP (@SACP1921) October 7, 2018

The general secretary also touched on issues such as labour brokering, exploitation of workers and the ever-increasing levels of unemployment before presenting the party’s plans to deal with the problems they identified.

#SACP Nzimande: This is a very important area of the work for the Party as a whole in support of our immediate aims to complete the national democratic revolution and deepen the advance to socialism. #RedOctober — SACP (@SACP1921) October 7, 2018

Interestingly enough, Red October is also the chosen campaign name for those who seek to find a solution to the “slaughter of white people” in South Africa. Back in 2013, protesters hosted numerous events across the country in which they voiced their concerns against crime, farm murders and black economic empowerment. The events were attended by the likes of Steve Hofmeyr and Sunette Bridges.

They even launched a now-defunct website titled redoctober.co.za. Perhaps the SACP should consider buying the domain as it is currently up for sale.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.