South Africa 6.10.2018 02:13 pm

WATCH: Striking Hillbrow residents clash with police

Kaunda Selisho
Police clash with striking Hillbrow residents | Image: Twitter

Hillbrow residents took to the streets today to raid flats belonging to people they suspected of being drug dealers.

A group of Hillbrow residents gathered this morning to take on suspected drug dealers in the area. They later started burning tyres and chanting in protest.

The situation quickly got out of hand and according to Times Live, residents pelted police with bottles and rocks when they tried to clear several roads.

According to EWN, the police then responded by firing rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The police later confirmed this with the publication before adding that the crowd has since regrouped.

Officers who were at the scene reportedly told Times Live that they heard protestors say the action was linked to the Gauteng Shutdown which was inspired by the Westbury protests and later moved to Ennerdale and Eldorado Park this past week.

WATCH: Car spinning at Ennerdale community protests

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

