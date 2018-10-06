WATCH: Striking Hillbrow residents clash with police

A group of Hillbrow residents gathered this morning to take on suspected drug dealers in the area. They later started burning tyres and chanting in protest.

The situation quickly got out of hand and according to Times Live, residents pelted police with bottles and rocks when they tried to clear several roads.

Police shoot rubber bullets to disperse crowds in Berea #DrugsMustFall pic.twitter.com/0hXVPTiEMj — Moses Moyo (@moses_moyo) October 6, 2018

According to EWN, the police then responded by firing rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

#Hillbrow Police fired rubber bullets this morning in Hilbrow to disperse residents who are clashing with suspected drug dealers in the area — POWER987News (@POWER987News) October 6, 2018

The police later confirmed this with the publication before adding that the crowd has since regrouped.

@ewnreporter #Hillbrow

Community and street dwellers having war. Their things are burnt. The community ia tired pic.twitter.com/T3CR5zssEQ — Thibos MaT'wasa (@Thibos_Matts) October 6, 2018

Officers who were at the scene reportedly told Times Live that they heard protestors say the action was linked to the Gauteng Shutdown which was inspired by the Westbury protests and later moved to Ennerdale and Eldorado Park this past week.

WATCH: Car spinning at Ennerdale community protests

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.