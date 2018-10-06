 
South Africa 6.10.2018 01:40 pm

Westbury gang violence victim Heather Peterson laid to rest

Kaunda Selisho
Westbury residents carry Heather Peterson's coffin to the cemetery | Image: Twitter

Peterson’s death sparked the violent demonstrations in Westbury.

The woman who died after getting caught up in a shootout in the suburb of Westbury prior to the recent strike was laid to rest in the area today.

Heather Petersen died on the scene last week after she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between alleged drug dealers. Her niece was also shot during the incident but she survived.

Two suspects were arrested shortly thereafter, reports Westside Eldos.

Peterson’s death lead to violent demonstrations in Westbury which saw residents block entry to the area. They insisted they were fed up with the crime in the area, corrupt police officials who allowed it to continue and the government’s apparent lack of intervention.

They demanded to be seen by police minister, Bheki Cele.

After a meeting with the minister, a tactical response team was deployed to the are to deal with the resident’s concerns.

Following the protest action, other areas such as Ennerdale took up strike action in solidarity with Westbury, demanding similar intervention.

Peterson is survived by her husband of three years and her six children.

