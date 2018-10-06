Did Helen Zille just come to Nhlanhla Nene’s defence?

South African finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has been subject to intense scrutiny in recent weeks, both in the lead up to and following his testimony at the state capture commission.

His reputation received a blow after he was caught lying in an eNCA clip about having met the Guptas while deputy finance minister and after Amabhungane and the Mail & Guardian published a report looking into the finance minister’s alleged involvement in a deal involving the his son and an oil refinery in Mozambique.

Various takes on Nene’s character have been published on social media, leading to debates about what these revelations could mean.

This prompted Helen Zille to rehash her own meeting with the family which she described as “a fundraising appointment to raise money from Sahara Computers” in response to tweets questioning the conduct of members of public office.

1) I met the Guptas, long before their role became controversial, at a fundraising appointment to raise money from Sahara Computers for the DA. As I got off the plane from Cape Town I learnt the venue had been switched from their offices to their home. I went, unsuspecting. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) October 6, 2018

She then reminded people that the DA also took funds from the family but claims they repaid it all once the Gupta family was fingered in the state capture saga.

2) As always in fundraising, I took a colleague, to verify probity. Guptas gave DA a donation. (I asked R200,000). A few weeks later they asked for a blue light convoy in CT. I said NO!

As soon as their controversial role emerged, we stopped DA donation requests and repaid all. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) October 6, 2018

It seems she came to Nene’s defence by stating that simply meeting with the Guptas is no indication of anything but went on to add that what needs to be considered is the question of whether or not any favours or corrupt relationships followed.

3) So seeing Guptas per se is no indication of anything. The question is. — did any favours or corrupt relationships follow. That is the crucial point to clarify with Nene. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) October 6, 2018

ALSO READ: Nene begs for SA’s forgiveness after not disclosing Gupta meetings

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.