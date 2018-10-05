 
menu
South Africa 5.10.2018 05:34 pm

EFF rejects Nene’s Gupta apology

Citizen reporter

The party says it will only accept the apology if the finance minister resigns, since ‘liars’ can’t be in charge of the national purse.

The EFF have shown little sympathy towards Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene despite his having apologised for his meetings with the Gupta family over the years when he was deputy finance minister and in his first stint as finance minister under then president Jacob Zuma, which he only disclosed this week at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Although he continues to deny that he ever did anything for the family or acquiesced to any dodgy demands, Nene said he deeply regretted “these lapses and beg your forgiveness,” in a statement.

Nene may get that forgiveness in many quarters, but he should not expect it from the EFF, which also scolded the media on Friday for allegedly being too soft on Nene. They said in a statement: “Certain sections of the media, which are clearly controlled by a capitalist faction, want to ignore the fact that Nhlanhla Nene is a liar who previously said that he has never met with the Guptas.”

The EFF’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, said they would only accept Nene’s apology if he stepped down as minister of finance “because he is a Liar! Liars can’t politically oversee the country’s finances.”

The EFF also released a statement following a report in the Mail & Guardian questioning the role of the Public Investment Corporaton (PIC), which Nene chaired at the time, in a deal involving his son Siyabonga Nene.

READ MORE: EFF slams Nene’s ‘extremely arrogant’ ‘lies’ at Zondo inquiry

The statement said the Mail & Guardian had exposed “the first” of Nene’s “shenanigans,” going on to say that his actions as finance minister “border on corruption”.

The statement went on to repeat earlier claims made by the EFF about Nene avoiding their correspondence.

Following a week in which the reputation of Nene received a blow after he was caught lying in an eNCA clip about having met the Guptas while serving under Jacob Zuma, a report by amaBhungane and the Mail & Guardian looked into the finance minister’s alleged involvement in a deal involving the minister’s son and an oil refinery in Mozambique.

According to the report, a business partner of Siyabonga Nene’s earned millions from a deal made while Nene was chairperson of the PIC.

Nene’s role in the deal, linked to businessman Momande Rassul Rahim – who was arrested for alleged money laundering, tax evasion and smuggling last year – is now being questioned.

More on the report can be read here.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF to hold elective conference in KZN capital 5.10.2018
EFF scolds the media for ignoring Nene’s lies 5.10.2018
Nene’s image takes further knock as his role in son’s business deal probed 5.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.