South Africa 5.10.2018 04:54 pm

Eight officers arrested for Ibrahim Badmus’ torture and murder

Citizen reporter

The eight officers are accused of torturing and suffocating a Nigerian national to death after falsely accusing him of drug possession.

Police have confirmed eight police officers have been arrested for the torture and murder of 25-year-old Nigerian national Ibrahim Olamilekan Badmus.

The attack happened in Vanderbijlpark in October 2017.

The six men and two women were arrested on Friday. They will appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Monday on attempted murder charges.

The officers initially claimed to have found drugs on the deceased, which was later found to be false.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Moses Dlamini said two pathologists who conducted the postmortem confirmed the deceased was tortured.

The docket was referred to the national director of public prosecutions. The prosecuting authority decided the suspects would be charged for both murder and torture, according to Dlamini.

