 
menu
South Africa 5.10.2018 03:11 pm

Alleged lovers’ quarrel leaves police officer, girlfriend dead in Verulam

CNS Reporter
The area was cordoned off following the incident. Picture: Phoenix Sun.

The area was cordoned off following the incident. Picture: Phoenix Sun.

An alleged lover’s quarrel in the Waterloo area has left two dead and one in a critical condition.

Two people were killed while another is in a critical condition following an alleged lovers’ quarrel in the Waterloo area, on Wednesday night, Phoenix Sun has reported.

While investigations into the matter continue, a report issued by local security company Reaction Unit South Africa has provided more detail about the incident.

The team were called out to the scene by residents, who reported multiple gunshots being fired.

READ MORE: Colin Pillay named as Phoenix triple murder accused

When they arrived at the scene, they found that the local SAPS were in attendance as well.

He then proceeded to the upper level of the flat and fired several shots at the man, who jumped out of the window and sought assistance from neighbours.

“He was shot at least seven times. The policeman then turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head,” the report added.

The SAPS officer and his girlfriend died at the scene while the girlfriend’s lover was transported to hospital.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police probe fatal Verulam hit-and-run 1.10.2018
Cele on triple murder, stop interfering with rumours on social media 23.9.2018
Policeman shoots wife, brother-in-law dead before turning gun on himself 14.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.