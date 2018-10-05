Alleged lovers’ quarrel leaves police officer, girlfriend dead in Verulam

Two people were killed while another is in a critical condition following an alleged lovers’ quarrel in the Waterloo area, on Wednesday night, Phoenix Sun has reported.

While investigations into the matter continue, a report issued by local security company Reaction Unit South Africa has provided more detail about the incident.

The team were called out to the scene by residents, who reported multiple gunshots being fired.

When they arrived at the scene, they found that the local SAPS were in attendance as well.

“It was established that the off-duty policeman tracked his girlfriend to her lover’s house. The policeman confronted the 23-year-old when she attempted to flee. He drew a firearm and shot her in the head,” the report by RUSA stated.

He then proceeded to the upper level of the flat and fired several shots at the man, who jumped out of the window and sought assistance from neighbours.

“He was shot at least seven times. The policeman then turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head,” the report added.

The SAPS officer and his girlfriend died at the scene while the girlfriend’s lover was transported to hospital.

