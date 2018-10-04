 
South Africa 4.10.2018 09:54 pm

UPDATE: At least 320 injured in Kempton Park train crash

Citizen reporter
The scene outside Van Roebeeck station in Kempton Park on the East Rand, where two trains collided, 4 October 2018. Picture: Arrive Alive

Reports are that one of the trains was stationary due to mechanical failure when the second train crashed into it at Van Riebeeck Park Station.

Metrorail has put the number of commuters injured during a collision between two passenger trains at Van Riebeeck Park Station near Kempton Park at more than 320.

“32 of the 320 injured commuters suffers serious but not critical injuries,” Metrorail said in a statement.

“The Metrorail train crew of both sets are also getting medical attention.”

The injured were transported to various hospitals in Gauteng.

The state-owned company said a board of inquiry would be appointed to investigate the crash which happened when a train rear-ended another which was experiencing problems while standing stationary at the platform of the station.

“Metrorail technical teams will be working around the clock to recover the site. The cost of the accident is still unknown at this stage.”

Ekurhuleni Emergency Medical Services earlier said no fatalities were reported.

“We can confirm for now we have not yet recorded any fatalities as a result of this accident. We have recorded 67 injuries so far, ranging from minor to serious but stable, and this is subject to change as various paramedic services have treated patients and transported them to hospital and we still have to collate the numbers,” said City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesman William Ntladi.

An injured passenger of one of two trains that collided close to Van Riebeeck Park Station in Kempton Park, 4 October 2018. Picture: Twitter

“Paramedics, firefighters, police and rescuers are still inside the trains searching for those who might have been overlooked.”

Meanwhile, commuters have slammed Prasa and Metrorail train services on Twitter, saying an accident was bound to happen.

Ntladi said reports from the scene are that one of the trains had stopped at the station and could not move because of mechanical failure.

“The train was still on the platform. The second one [train] came from behind and crashed into the stationary train.”

Private ambulance service Netcare 911 said it received reports of more than 200 injuries following a collision between two Metrorail passenger trains near Van Riebeek Park Station in Kempton Park, Gauteng tonight.

“Currently Netcare 911, Fire and Rescue Services, ambulance services as well as the SAPS are on scene, this is a developing story and an update is to follow,” the paramedic service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Arrive Alive is advising motorists to stay away from the scene.

Earlier, City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesman William Ntladi confirmed the incident.

“I am still responding to the scene. It’s confirmed through our call centre though the magnitude and impact is still unknown,” said Ntladi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

