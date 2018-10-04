Man gets life for rape and murder of Soshanguve journo student

Darlington Shibambo (24) of Soshanguve, who kidnapped, raped and then executed his neighbour, former journalism student Nolwazi Lubusi, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The self-confessed rapist and killer is already serving 15-year term for another kidnapping and robbery.
Rekord North reported in 2014 that Rietgat police were investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and hijacking after the body of a woman was found naked in Block X, Soshanguve near Pretoria.
The woman’s identity was confirmed by several friends of hers as Nolwazi Lubisi from Soshanguve Block R – a former journalism student at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Soshanguve campus.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lolo Mangena said Lubisi had disappeared after a friend fetched her at her home.
“The lady was last seen chatting on her phone. A male friend of hers was with her in his BMW. We were called after her phone was found smashed near the gate,” said Mangena.
“After a thorough investigation, we found Lubisi’s body, naked, in a small bush in Block X,” he added.
Mangena said a short distance from Lubisi’s body, police found a man who was “gravely wounded”.
Paramedics were called to the scene, and the man was rushed to hospital.
The man remains in intensive care.
Lubisi’s friends took to social media to convey their condolences to the family.
They also expressed their disgust in the manner that she was found dead.
Her former classmate and colleague at TUT FM, Thizwihangwi Nemanashe, said: “She just said Happy Birthday to me two days ago, and then yesterday I get the message that she was murdered in cold blood.”
