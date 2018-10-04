WATCH: Man arrives at tender briefing with armed security

While many find the following video hilarious, it paints a grim picture of the political reality in KwaZulu Natal that has seen hundreds of lives lost in politically motivated killings across the province over the years.

A twitter user by the name of @andile_mlacash shared video footage of an unidentified businessman arriving at a tender briefing flanked by four armed guards in camouflage.

This gentleman is attending a tender briefing at Endumeni Municipality in Dundee.???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Bvzxo7E9mE — Mlacash (@andile_mlacash) October 3, 2018

The situation in KZN is so dire that, in true South African fashion, a commission of inquiry was set up to get answers in an effort to curb the violence and bring those responsible to book.

During a media briefing held last month, the commission in question dubbed The Moerane Commission released the findings of their report which found that the tender system was the root cause for most of the political killings in the province.

The commission was established in October 2016 by Kwa Zulu Natal premier Willies Mchunu after a disturbingly sharp increase in the number of political killings in the province. The commission investigated killings that took place in the province between 2011 and 2017 and has continued looking into the situation which does not seem to be improving.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) Minister Zweli Mkhize recently told the media that that police were now working towards finding out who orders political assassinations as opposed to just punishing hired guns.

So perhaps a personal security detail is the way to go until the police make headway in solving this problem.

