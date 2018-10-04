K-word leaves Eastern Cape hotel employee ‘shaken and traumatised’

Nditsheni Singeni, a 56-year-old mother of two employed at an Eastern Cape hotel, has opened a case against a guest who she alleges called her the k-word last week, The Sowetan reports.

Singeni says she has been having “sleepless nights” and is “shaken and traumatised” following the incident.

“I was cleaning in a neighbouring room when a man came down the passage swearing and speaking at the top of his voice. I looked at him in amazement as he went into his room and‚ as he passed me‚ he said‚ ‘My room is f***ing filthy‚ you f***ing k****r’‚ wagging his finger at me,” Singeni said.

The manager of the Halyards Hotel in Port Alfred, where the incident took place, confirmed that he’s aware that the incident took place.

The opening of the case has been confirmed by SAPS spokesperson Mali Govender.

“A case of crimen injuria has been opened for investigation‚ after which it will be forwarded to the senior public prosecutor,” she said.

Recent events have proven that the word widely considered the most offensive racial slur in South Africa is still used. Many cases of the word causing outrage have been reported in 2018.

These include:

The casual use of the word in a video by holiday-goer Adam Catzavelos

A Rosslyn BMW employee who was suspended for using the word

Allegations from singer-songwriter Tumelo Ruele that he and his friends were called the word at Craighall bar Colony Arms in Johannesburg

The resignation of an English teacher at Westville Girls High School in Durban for allegedly using the word in class

Durban businessman Kessie Nair who faces crimen injuria charges after posting a video of himself on Facebook attacking President Cyril Ramaphosa and referring to him using the word

The firing of Durban woman Alochna Moodley for using the word on a Kulula flight

Last year, Vicki Momberg became the first person to be jailed for using the term after saying it 48 times when dealing with a black policeman who was trying to help her after a smash-and-grab incident.

Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years for crimen injuria due to the incident, but she has since been granted both leave to appeal her sentence and bail.

