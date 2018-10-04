 
South Africa 4.10.2018

Kessie Nair may be homeless if he gets bail

Citizen reporter
Kessie Nair. Picture: LinkedIn

Nair has refused to disclose the password to his Facebook account and the state is considering adding another charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Kessie Nair appeared in the Verulam Family court on Tuesday where it was highlighted that the accused may not have a home if he gets bail.

The Nair family appear to have abandoned the man who brazenly used the k-word referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nair, who is facing seven counts of crimen injuria and two counts of incitement to commit violence, said Ramaphosa was failing the nation in a video.

The accused was recommended by the magistrate to be sent to Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg as an in-patient for 28-days mental observation.

Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela ruled that he would first have to be sent for observation to determine what the state of his mental health is.

Nair pleaded for bail.

He wanted the court to consider his release based on his “severe health condition”. The court heard that he was on a waiting list for a heart transplant and had suffered severe health deterioration since his current arrest.

A statement by Hawks investigating officer Anuresh Jackpersadh highlighted that Nair’s brother Ravi refused to accommodate Nair if he was granted bail.

Ravi said Nair would be a flight risk as he had no fixed address.

The statement was read out in court on Tuesday. The Nair brothers testified as witnesses against Kessie saying they did not want him back at their house.

Nair’s former wife, Vasanthi Nair, also mentioned she did not want contact with him.

Kessie Nair has apparently still refused to disclose the password to his Facebook account, and the state is considering adding a charge of defeating the ends of justice. He uploaded the video last month which trended on social media.

