WATCH: Suspect repeatedly strikes victim’s car window in Morningside attempted robbery

A video has emerged of an attempted robbery in Morningside which occurred on Wednesday evening, reports Sandton Chronicle. The video, which has since been taken down, shows shocking video footage of the victim in a BMW arriving at a boom security gate being stormed by three weapon-wielding suspects.

As the driver enters through the gate, three suspects come running up to the car, and one of the suspects is armed with a firearm.

One of the suspects attempts to smash the driver’s window with an object, but fails to break the window after three decent attempts.

The driver manages to calmly drive on as the suspects fled the scene empty-handed.

The whole ordeal is over in less than 10 seconds.

Further details are unknown at this stage and police have been approached for comment. It is unclear why the video was removed from Facebook.

