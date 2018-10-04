 
menu
South Africa 4.10.2018 10:15 am

ANC snatches Durban ward from DA

Batandwa Malingo
ANC Ward 71 Branch Secretary Falakhe Mhlongo and victorious ANC candidate Previn Vedan Well wishers congratulate Previn Vedan pictured alongside his father, Jerald Vedan. Picture: Previn Vedan - Ward 71

ANC Ward 71 Branch Secretary Falakhe Mhlongo and victorious ANC candidate Previn Vedan Well wishers congratulate Previn Vedan pictured alongside his father, Jerald Vedan. Picture: Previn Vedan - Ward 71

The vacancy arose with the resignation of a Democratic Alliance councillor.

The African National Congress (ANC) has won a ward previously held by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a hotly-contested by-election in Durban’s Chartworth on Wednesday.

The ANC has congratulated its candidate, 26-year-old Previn Vedan, for the “historic victory in Chatsworth”.

In a statement released on Thursday, his campaign team said Vedan beat the DA’s Fatima Ismail by a landslide of 469 votes. The vacancy arose with the resignation of a DA councillor.

“Vedan was especially excited to win the voting district in his home base of Shallcross, which includes middle-class homes, and a sprawling community in council-owned rental flats. Another decisive support base was the informal settlement of Bottlebrush close to the Chatsworth Centre shopping mall. Vedan’s ANC branch secretary Falakhe Mhlongo proposed his candidacy three weeks ago and was by his side throughout the campaign,” the statement read.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for human settlements and public works Ravi Pillay said: “This campaign is an important signal of deepening non-racialism, uniting our people and building our country.

“This is a new dawn for our community. I am under no illusions about the challenges we face to ensure that all our people live in dignity, safety and harmony. This is going to take daily hard work on the ground and that work starts now. We have been careful not to make promises that we cannot keep but the expectations of our people are very high.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC members laugh at DA Cllr speech on gender-based violence 3.10.2018
ANC mismanagement is fuelling this latest crisis 3.10.2018
Woman’s corpse has lain forgotten at KZN mortuary for four years 3.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.