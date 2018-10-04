ANC’s Thuma Mina campaign hijacked, demands jail time for members

A new website titled ‘Thuma Mina’ appears to have hijacked President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANCs campaign slogan.

An unknown party appears to have stolen the phrase to promote “jail time for state capture” and added photos of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, Ajay Gupta, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, and Duduzane Zuma

The domain which appears with ANC colours states: “Corruption has, for too long, been crippling South Africa. The great potential of our country has not been realised because the ANC has decided it is their time to eat. The capture of our country and its resources meant for its people has been facilitated by key individuals in the ANC. This is a crime.”

The site continues to say those who are personally implicated in this grand theft must be punished and be sent to nowhere else but prison.

“If the ANC was serious about combating corruption, they would send the likes of Gigaba, Mantashe, and Magashule to jail, not reward them with cabinet and leadership positions. The ANC should hang their head in shame for what they have done to our country. #ThumaBona to Jail for State Capture.”

It is still unclear who is behind the obvious hijack of the ANCs new slogan against corruption.

Ramaphosa launched the campaign earlier this year promising that the initiative would go beyond the 2019 elections.

The ANC embarked on a nationwide Thuma Mina rollout programme intended to reconnect the ANC with people through activities that are aimed at improving their lives.

The party was out and about in all provinces listening to and engaging with the people to resolve the challenges they were facing.

The ANCs Pule Mabe said the campaign will see party members initiating clean-up campaigns and an identity document voter registration drive.

Ramaphosa urged professionals to join him in his Thuma Mina campaign to help build South Africa.

He coined Thuma Mina as part of what he called a new dawn in his first state of the nation address.

The website appears to have found a weakness in the ANC and capitalised on it, generating the faceless website instructing the ANC to hang their heads in shame for what they have done to the country.

The website is programmed to link to other websites as advertising.

Below is a screenshot courtesy of My Broadband of the Thuma Mina advert.

