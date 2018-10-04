CCTV camera network in Tshwane no longer being operated – ANC

Pretoria residents’ feeling of security in areas with street surveillance cameras may be misplaced, since the hi-tech cameras are apparently mere props that are not monitored nor maintained, according to claims by the Tshwane ANC.

At least 319 CCTV cameras, covering Marabastad, the central business district, Sunnyside, Brooklyn, Waterkloof, Centurion and parts of Pretoria east, were installed.

This also includes the Union Buildings area, and the Hatfield and Arcadia areas where the majority of high commissions, the diplomatic community and embassies are situated.

However, since the contract with the service provider ended earlier this year, no one has apparently taken over the monitoring of these surveillance cameras.

They have been effective in combating crime and enhancing safety but the neglect of the system has left a risk to the public and could see a rise in smash-and-grabs, cable theft, robberies and hijackings in the, the ANC said yesterday.

