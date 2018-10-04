 
South Africa 4.10.2018 06:35 am

CCTV camera network in Tshwane no longer being operated – ANC

Rorisang Kgosana
View of the city of Pretoria from the Union Buildings on October 30, 2009 ahead of World Cup 2010 in South Africa. South Africa received a record 9.5 million tourists in 2008, up 5.5 percent annually, but is counting on the World Cup to reverse a slowdown felt this year. South Africa expects 450,000 people to visit the country during the competition, which runs from June 11 to July 11. AFP PHOTO STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

At least 319 CCTV cameras, covering Marabastad, the CBD, Sunnyside, Brooklyn, Waterkloof, and Centurion were installed, ‘but they’re not being monitored’.

Pretoria residents’ feeling of security in areas with street surveillance cameras may be misplaced, since the hi-tech cameras are apparently mere props that are not monitored nor maintained, according to claims by the Tshwane ANC.

At least 319 CCTV cameras, covering Marabastad, the central business district, Sunnyside, Brooklyn, Waterkloof, Centurion and parts of Pretoria east, were installed.

This also includes the Union Buildings area, and the Hatfield and Arcadia areas where the majority of high commissions, the diplomatic community and embassies are situated.

However, since the contract with the service provider ended earlier this year, no one has apparently taken over the monitoring of these surveillance cameras.

They have been effective in combating crime and enhancing safety but the neglect of the system has left a risk to the public and could see a rise in smash-and-grabs, cable theft, robberies and hijackings in the, the ANC said yesterday.

