Both MK groups welcome joining up, but the tricky bit is how it happens

Both factions among former Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) military veterans have welcomed the decision by the ANC national executive to work towards achieving unity and establishing a single structure for all veterans.

Both sides are optimistic about the unity process.

The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) and rival the Umkhonto weSizwe National Council have been instructed by the ANC to form a task team that will work towards the two structures forming a single military veterans’ body.

After next year’s elections, a conference will be held to elect an all-inclusive executive national committee that will lead the integrated association.

MKMVA’s national executive committee member and spokesperson Carl Niehaus said the envisaged unity process between the MKMVA and MK National Council would present an opportunity to have the plight of former combatants addressed.

He stressed that the MKMVA would not be disbanded but would continue to represent the combatants and fight for their needs.

“We are not going to be disbanded as MKMVA; it’s a question of going through a process towards unity. We have to continue to service all ex-MK combatants,” he said.

The MKMVA members openly sided with former president Jacob Zuma when he was in power. At the time, the association was unwilling to engage in unity talks.

The National Council, which is led by former MK chief of staff and former SANDF chief General Siphiwe Nyanda, maintained a neutral position and refused to be drawn into ANC factions in the run-up to the party’s elective national conference last December.

The council comprises known former MK cadres, while the MKMVA has allegedly recruited youth with no combat experience as veterans.

Yesterday, National Council representative Ike Moroe said they welcomed the NEC decision.

“This is what we have been working for all along; we are ready to ensure this unity becomes a reality.

“The former MK members are an asset for the ANC,” Moroe said.

Moroe, a former MK cadre, said the envisaged unity did not mean the council members were rejoining the MKMVA.

“Some people gave a wrong impression that we are rejoining Kebby (Maphatsoe) and company. Far from the truth. Instead we are working for the unity of the community of MK veterans because there must be one structure of MK vets,” Moroe said.

