Heavy rain and wind to hit KZN south coast

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Wednesday morning issued two weather warnings ahead of rains and winds which are set to hit the coast on Wednesday, reports South Coast Herald.

Issuing a special weather advisory alert, the first warning heralds the arrival of heavy rains which, according to weather system monitoring platform ventusky.com, should arrive between 8am and 11am on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: KZN to see ‘biggest snowfall of the season’ this weekend

The rains are expected to last throughout the day and into the evening.

High Seas Watch 03/10/18 11h00 to 03/10/18 23h00:

Very rough seas with wave heights from 4 to 5.5m are expected between Port Edward and Maputo today moderating in the south by evening. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 3, 2018

Temperatures are also set to plummet inland as the evening approaches with major snowfall predicted for the Drakensberg.

The second weather warning issued cautions of strong winds which could lead to disruptive and disastrous conditions, according to SAWS. A severe weather warning has been issued in this regard.

Heavy rain WATCH: 03/10/18 14h00 to 03/10/18 23h00: Heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni and uMlalazi munipalities today. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 3, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.