South Africa 3.10.2018 01:18 pm

Heavy rain and wind to hit KZN south coast

Juan Venter
Stock Image: Source - pixabay.com

Temperatures are also set to plummet inland as the evening approaches with major snowfall predicted for the Drakensberg.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Wednesday morning issued two weather warnings ahead of rains and winds which are set to hit the coast on Wednesday, reports South Coast Herald.

Issuing a special weather advisory alert, the first warning heralds the arrival of heavy rains which, according to weather system monitoring platform ventusky.com, should arrive between 8am and 11am on Wednesday morning.

The rains are expected to last throughout the day and into the evening.

The second weather warning issued cautions of strong winds which could lead to disruptive and disastrous conditions, according to SAWS. A severe weather warning has been issued in this regard.

