Five lions poisoned and poached at Rustenburg predator park

According to Akwaaba Predator Park manager Bronwyn Moss, the five lions were found dead in their enclosures on Monday night, she told Kormorant.

Moss said: “At around 11.30am, security guards patrolling the farm contacted the farm manager and told him that something was wrong with the lions. When the farm manager arrived at the site, he discovered the dead lions. He saw a lot of blood in the one cage and found that the one lion’s two front feet and face were chopped off. We suspect that the lions were all poisoned at the same time, but the poachers were disturbed by the security guards before they could get to the other lions.”

The relevant authorities were contacted and an investigation is ongoing. Akwaaba Predator Park is offering a reward of R100,000 to any person who has information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the poachers. Another company, Special FX and Events, is offering an additional R10,000 reward. Contact 071 731 7103 should you have any information.

