DA lays perjury charges against ‘Dodging Dlamini’

The DA has laid charges of perjury against Minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini.

This follows the Constitutional Court’s ruling that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should consider whether the minister should be prosecuted for lying under oath during her testimony into the inquiry of the social grants crisis led by Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

The opposition party has published pictures of their Shadow Minister of Social Development Bridget Masango laying the charges against Dlamini at the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

“While the NPA considers charging her, it is vital that all avenues to hold her to account are used to make sure she will not continue to dodge facing the consequences of putting the lives of millions at risk,” a statement released by the DA reads.

Judge Ngoepe did find that Dlamini may have committed perjury, in a damning judgment that labelled her actions “reckless and grossly negligent”.

“Some of Minister Dlamini’s evidence under oath in the affidavits before this [Constitutional] Court and orally before the inquiry was false,” Ngoepe said, adding that Dlamini may have “misled the court to protect herself from the consequences of her behaviour”.

In the statement, the DA also accused president Cyril Ramaphosa of “harbouring individuals in his cabinet who are constitutionally and morally bankrupt and have very little regard for the laws and people of the country.”

The party says they have given Ramaphosa until Friday October 5 to remove Dlamini from his cabinet. What they will do if this hasn’t happened by the time the date elapses is unclear.

