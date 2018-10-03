KZN to see ‘biggest snowfall of the season’ this weekend

Snow Report SA has predicted that snow will begin to fall on high peaks in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night and that most peaks in the Drakensberg will be covered in snow by Thursday.

Despite the snowfall being about five weeks after winter was meant to end, Thursday afternoon snow will see most of the southern and central ‘berg covered in thick snow, with some moderate falls predicted over the northern Drakensberg.

The weather service said snow is predicted to fall in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga as well, but that this can change dramatically within the next 24 hours.

Collected data suggests that light falls are still possible from Phuthaditjhaba through to Harrismith and van Reenen, and then north towards Memel, Volksrust, and Wakkerstroom, and then further north towards Amersfoort, Ermelo, Breyton, and maybe Carolina. Clarens and Golden Gate could also get a few flurries, Snow Report SA reports.

No more than 5cm of snow is predicted to fall in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, however, whereas KZN’s high Drakensberg will see snowfall from 15cm to 45cm deep.

Snow Report SA will be posting regular updates on their Facebook page throughout the anticipated snowfall.

