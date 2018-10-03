Brand new KZN Mall already plagued with safety issues

Despite being given the go-ahead to open last Friday, the new KwaDukuza Mall has 30 days to fix safety-related problems or face having the occupation certificate revoked, reports North Coast Courier.

The R500 million investment opened on September 28, a day later than originally planned.

ALSO READ: Workers raised safety issues with building before it caught alight

KwaDukuza council initially denied mall developer Double Ring Trading, owned by multi-millionaire Vivian Reddy, an occupation certificate on the basis that the building was incomplete.

After much deliberation, the council agreed last Friday to grant Reddy a 30-day temporary occupation certificate on condition that his team fixes more than 10 pages of problems which were brought to council’s attention.

A senior KwaDukuza councillor said they decided unanimously that the mall was not fit for occupation after a site visit a day before the planned opening.

“Some of the major problems were that electric wires were still revealed, fire escape doors were not fixed and the paving had not been completed. All of this was noticed during a site visit last Wednesday.

“We decided on Friday afternoon to grant the temporary license mainly because in 24 hours the developer had worked around the clock to fix some of the problems and this included completing the paving.”

Another factor which influenced the council’s decision was that five banks from Stanger CBD have relocated to the mall. Should the mall not have been opened on time, residents would have been without banking facilities.

KwaDukuza municipality media liaison officer Sipho Mkhize said the granting of a temporary certificate had been approved by all parties in council.

The 29,000 sqm property boasts 900 parking bays and 80 stores which include big retail names like Checkers and Pick n Pay.

While the opening attracted more than 8,000 visitors, some locals strongly opposed the opening and accused the developer of taking shortcuts.

Last week, members of the Concerned Citizens Group (CCG), made up of Stanger residents, applied for an interdict at the Durban High Court to prevent the mall opening since the developer had not received an occupation certificate. The case was adjourned indefinitely after the developer assured the judge the mall would not open without the certificate.

CCG chairperson Haroon Mohamedy said they were in consultation with their legal team on what steps they would take next. The group has been locked in legal battles with the developer since the inception of the development in 2015.

Mohamedy said the main concern was that the road leading to the mall had not been widened.

“This should have been done in conjunction with the development and this is a huge safety and security concern.”

Commenting on the widening of the road, Mkhize said the developer was issued with a stop-work notice on August 30.

“The developer has to follow the process of submitting the revised traffic assessment study to both KwaDukuza municipality civil engineering business unit and the KZN transport department. The developer has complied with the stop-work notice. The project steering committee to oversee the upgrade has been formed and met on September 17.

“KwaDukuza municipality is working closely with the developer to ensure that they comply with conditions and ensure that the interest of pedestrians and the public, in general, are taken care off.”

Developer Vivian Reddy had not commented at the time of publication as he was on an overseas trip.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.