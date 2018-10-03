ANCWL calls for castration of rapists

Although their president was not at the Pretoria Magistrates Court for yesterday’s proceedings in the Dros rape case, the ANC Women’s League did attend the proceedings and has been very vocal on the issue.

They have since called on lawmakers to consider passing laws that see those convicted of rape face harsher punishment once they are convicted.

Speaking to EWN, ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba said the law is not an adequate deterrent for rapists.

“We mean business, we’re serious. We’re going to mobilise all women across the country, and including in the continent, to work with us on this matter to make sure that our voices are heard,” said Matuba.

She confirmed that chemical castration is among the harsher punishments the ANCWL would like to see imposed.

ALSO READ: #DrosRape – Time to review the law protecting rape accused

The Eastern European nation of Kazakhstan recently began the process of chemical castration of convicted paedophiles.

The Daily Mail reports that the former Soviet republic introduced a new law on chemical castration at the start of this year and funds have been allocated by the government for more than 2,000 injections.

Chemical castration leaves organs intact and is considered to be reversible in most cases. The drugs administered reduce sex drive but they do not prevent a person experiencing sexual urges indefinitely. However, proponents for this method hope that the reduced sex drive will prevent criminals from wanting to commit further offences.

Countries such as Poland, South Korea, Russia, Australia, as well as some American states exchange castration for more lenient prison sentences for offenders who agree to it.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.