South Africa 3.10.2018 09:10 am

Bela Bela sting operation confiscates 120 sachets of Nyaope

Raeesa Kimmie
Photo: Limpopo police

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested during the joint operation.

The scourge of illicit drugs in parts of the province continue to receive the necessary attention it deserves through ongoing intelligence driven joint operations which are yielding positive and meaningful results, police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe told Polokwane Review.

This follows a sting intelligence driven joint operation which was conducted on Tuesday morning at an identified spot in the Bela-Bela policing precinct.

Photo: Limpopo police

During this operation, two suspects, a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were arrested and 120 sachets of nyaope with an estimated street value of over R200,000 were confiscated.

“The suspects will appear before the Bela-Bela Magistrates Court soon on charges of possession and dealing in drugs. Police investigations are continuing,” Ngoepe said.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has applauded the police on their continuous successful operations throughout the province in dealing with the existence and mushrooming of illicit drugs.

“This will go a long way in saving the well-being of our youth and the society in general,” he said.

