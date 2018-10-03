Prophet Bushiri saddened by passing of Malawian worshipper in N1 car accident

“It is with great sadness that I announce the sudden passing on of our great worshipper James Nee who died early this morning in a car accident. I learnt that James, along with my other two ‘sons’ Beston Khamba and Brain Glant, were travelling in a vehicle that collided with a truck and in the process overturned and claimed the life of all three of them,” said Prophet Shepard Bushiri in a statement.

Nee, a singer, songwriter, producer and businessman from Malawi, is well known for being a singer in the Enlightened Christian Gathering church. He and two other people were killed on impact when a truck and a sedan collided head-on along the N1 North near the weighbridge at around 4am on Tuesday morning, reports Polokwane Review.

Bushiri says Nee touched the hearts of so many and was known for worshipping God relentlessly: “You were a great part of ensuring that souls were won to Christ. Your dedication, commitment, submission, and loyalty to God have left an example through which millions will follow.”

The cause of this accident is not clear at this stage but a case of culpable homicide is being investigated, said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

Details of the funeral and arrangements will be announced soon, Bushiri concluded.

