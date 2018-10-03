Police officer hijacks Mpumalanga couple at gunpoint, leaves state vehicle behind

A Mpumalanga police officer has been arrested after handing himself over for allegedly hijacking a couple during the weekend.

In a statement released on Wednesday, police said the officer was on duty and driving a state vehicle when he allegedly signalled at a motorist to stop and the victim complied.

“The policeman then went to the vehicle and ordered the driver together with his wife to alight from it. The suspect then hijacked the couple’s vehicle at gunpoint, leaving the state vehicle behind. He has been missing since then until last night when he was arrested after having handed himself over to the police. During the arrest, police recovered the victim’s vehicle as well as the state firearm.

“The suspect is expected to appear at the Balfour Magistrate’s Court on September 3 2018 facing charges of hijacking, use of state vehicle without consent, and theft of a firearm.”

Last month, three Mpumalanga police officers were arrested for their alleged involvement in rhino poaching and trafficking incidents in and around the Kruger National Park.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma said he was concerned about police officials arrested for being involved in criminal activities.

